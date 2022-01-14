Vehicle of interest in downtown stabbing

The Kelowna RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest.

Just after midnight on December 18th, three men were walking in the area Lawrence Avenue and Ellis Street when they were approached by a dark coloured SUV. A confrontation ensued and a male suspect associated to the SUV stabbed one of the three men.

The victim, a 33-year-old man from Kelowna, was transported to Kelowna General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators have identified a vehicle of interest and believe it to be a black Ford Explorer with a single kayak roof rack on it.

“This was an unprovoked act of violence,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb, Media Relations Officer for Kelowna RCMP. “If anyone has information about this stabbing, our investigators want to hear from them”.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have dash camera footage of it, are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP.