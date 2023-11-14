Vehicle stolen in Chase leads to arrest of two people from Kamloops

Armed robbery, attempted car-jackings, and break and enter reports led to police units across districts working together and taking two suspects into custody.

Two Kamloops residents are being held for court this morning, following a series of incidents that began after a black Dodge Challenger was allegedly stolen from Chase yesterday evening. Around 12:50 a.m. today, Nov. 14, 2023, the same vehicle was associated to a robbery with a firearm on the 1100-block of Rogers Way; and attempted robberies with a firearm at a commercial location on the 1800-block of the Trans Canada Highway, and at another commercial location on Rogers Way. Multiple frontline officers attended the area, but the suspect vehicle had fled.

“As part of the investigation, the Kamloops RCMP Detachment quickly connected with our neighbouring RCMP detachment in Merritt, whose officers were able to re-establish the vehicle’s location as it entered into their jurisdiction, and fled from police there,” said Superintendent Jeff Pelley, Officer in Charge of the Kamloops RCMP Detachment. “The Division Duty Officer was engaged and a coordinated effort to stop the suspects was developed, which included the assistance of the SED and Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Teams (ERT) and Police Dog Service (PDS) Units, as the suspects made their way into the Upper Fraser Valley.”

The vehicle continued into Hope, where more calls where quickly received, including reports of someone with a weapon smashing vehicle windows, attempted break-ins, and two carjacking attempts -- one involving a police officer in an unmarked vehicle. The police officer was involved in a minor collision as a result, and the suspect fled. A nearby hospital was placed in lockdown during the increased police presence as a safety precaution.

Within minutes of each other, two suspects were taken into custody by ERT, PDS, and frontline officers. The first suspect was located in a tree, the other inside a sleeping resident’s room in a care home that had been broken into.

“Thanks to the quick action and coordination of police resources, last night’s crime spree that started in Kamloops and continued into Hope, came to a quick end and we can focus on the ongoing investigations to support the charges recommended for consideration and approval,” said Supt. Pelley. “Kamloops police officers, including those in our General Investigation Support Team, will continue to collect evidence related to the robbery reports, and assist our partner detachments in gathering information locally which may help further their investigations.”

The suspects are being held for court in Hope; police are seeking to have them remanded in custody.

Anyone with information related to last night’s occurrences, including video or dash camera footage, is asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2023-40560.