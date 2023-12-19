Vehicle stop leads to drugs and cash seizure; Lake Country RCMP

On December 16, 2023 at around 3:00 a.m., Lake Country RCMP officers observed a suspicious vehicle pulling into a gas station in the 9700 block of Hwy 97. Officers approached the car and observed in plain view drug paraphernalia and suspected drugs.

The passenger and driver were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and after a brief struggle, both were taken into custody. A search incidental to arrest found approximately 9 grams of suspected Fentanyl, several thousand dollars of Canadian currency, a digital scale and suspected cocaine. The combination of drugs and thousands of dollars in cash lead officers to believe these individuals are involved in the illicit drug trade, subsequently seizing all items as evidence. Both individuals were released at scene and the investigation remains ongoing.

“There are specific laws as it relates to operating a motor vehicle and transporting personal amounts of drugs inside and in this particular case, they were not abiding by them. Officers will continue to enforce the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act to ensure road safety and stem the flow of illicit drugs into our communities. This is a great example of proactive work being done by our Lake Country RCMP officers and being present in our community” says Sgt. Jon Collins, Lake Country Detachment commander