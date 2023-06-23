Vernon Archives releases new digitized photographs online

The Museum & Archives of Vernon (MAV) recently added over 100 new digitized photographs to the British Columbia Regional Digitized History (BCRDH) online portal.



This brings Vernon Archives’ growing total to 28,714 photos.



“We are excited to be sharing more of the history of Greater Vernon,” said Digital Archivist Marisa Parker-Hinz, “these newly-digitized images are available to anyone to view online, including researchers, genealogists and the general public.”



BCRDH provides access to copies of regional historical resources including photographs, textual documents and publications from participating BC memory institutions. The BCRDH website helps connect individuals with community archives for further information and printed/digital copies of the image.



The Greater Vernon Archives has the distinction of being among the most respected research facilities in the province. These photographs, including both black & white and colour images, are part of the story of Greater Vernon’s past and reflect a current relevance to our community and its visitors.



Each year, we receive well in excess of 700 research inquiries from individuals in BC and across Canada, whether in person or via phone and email” said Gwyneth Evans, Head of Archives. “With our collection of photographs available through the BCRDH, we are managing to reach hundreds of other online users around the world, as far away as South and Southeast Asia!”



To view the Museum & Archives of Vernon’s digitized collection on BCRDH, please visit: