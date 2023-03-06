Vernon based 'House of Q' racking up awards for prized BBQ sauces and spices, Hall of Fame induction

Vernon based ‘House of Q’ has been making award-winning BBQ sauces and spices for over sixteen years and during that time has accumulated dozens of awards for their sauces and BBQ Pitmaster skills. This year is already proving to be another award-winning year for them with the presentation of three product awards as well as induction into the Pacific Northwest BBQ Association Hall of Fame.

At the recent National Barbecue Association’s (NBBQA) annual Awards of Excellence in Orlando, Florida, House of Q added three more awards to their resume. They were awarded fourth place for Five Star BBQ Sauce in the Tomato Mild Category; Fifth Place for Competition Rib Rub in the Pork Rub Category; and second place for Apple Butter BBQ Sauce in the Fruit Sauce Category. Owner of House of Q, Brian Misko (BBQ Brian), says, “I am in awe that after 16 years Apple Butter BBQ Sauce still gets awards. I know it’s super-delicious and the judges still agree with me!” Five Star BBQ Sauce is the most recent sauce product in the lineup and is in the most competitive category with the most entries. It has won three awards in three years from the NBBQA.

(Photo Credit: Brian Misko) BBQ Brian Misko with recent award-winning BBQ spices and sauces

In February, BBQ Brian Misko and his wife, Corinne Misko, were inducted into the Pacific Northwest BBQ Association's Hall of Fame. They were awarded with a plaque from their long-time mentor and Hall of Fame inductee Rockin’ Ronnie Shewchuk of North Vancouver. House of Q is well recognized in the BBQ community and BBQ Brian Misko, head Pitmaster and sauce creator at House of Q, has been seen for many years on Global TV BC Morning News and the Food Network Canada’s Fire Masters. BBQ Brian says about House of Q, “One of the reasons we started our company is to share our love of BBQ and the flavours we craft to win cooking events. Our products are now in jars and on hundreds of stores shelves with thousands of fans.”

House of Q products include sauces, rubs and seasonings and are available in over 400 stores in Canada and 150-plus stores in the USA. For more information on the House of Q, please visit: https://houseofq.com

National Barbecue Associations Awards of Excellence 2023 results by category:

https://www.nbbqa.org/blog/2023-awards-of-excellence-top-5-announced

The NBBQA is a not-for-profit trade association focusing on all key segments of the barbecue and grilling industry. Their yearly Awards of Excellence competition judges’ products and brands from across Canada and the United States vying to be recognized for excellence in the North American barbeque industry.

Information about the Pacific Northwest BBQ Association can be found at:

https://pnwba.com/hall-of-fame