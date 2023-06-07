Vernon City Council to unveil plaque in honour of former Councillor

Vernon City Council will gather together on Monday, June 12 at 11:45 a.m. outside of Vernon City Hall, to pay respects and unveil a plaque in honour of former Councillor Dalvir Nahal.

Councillor Nahal was first elected to Vernon’s City Council in 2014. She was re-elected for a second term in 2018, and passed away while still in office on September 5, 2021.

As part of a tribute to Councillor Nahal and her long-standing service to the community, Council has arranged to have a bronze memorial plaque installed on a large rock face, immediately outside the entrance of City Hall, in what’s known as Spirit Square.

Community donations were raised for the plaque, which includes a quote by Pericles that reads: “What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments but what is woven into the lives of others.”

Members of the public are welcome to attend the unveiling ceremony, which will include Vernon City Council, special guests, and City staff.

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Time: 11:45 a.m.

Location: City Hall, 3400 30th Street, Vernon, BC