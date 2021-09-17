Vernon duo represent Cops for Kids on 1,000 km journey

27 riders and support people from RCMP and supporting enforcement agencies within South East District left Kelowna on this year’s annual Cops for Kids Ride on Friday, September 10th.

The 2021 Ride, presented by the Impact Tomorrow Foundation, has taken the team across the South Eastern corner of British Columbia to raise awareness and essential funds for children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis, and pass through Vernon on Saturday before ending their journey Sunday.

Representing Vernon this year are Cst. Nick Reimann and dispatcher Kathryn Ahvenus. Returning as veteran riders to support the local children requiring assistance is a reminder of the work they do each day.

"It’s my favorite part of the year, and it reminds me why I chose to be a police officer, says Reimann. Along the way we’ve been able to accomplish our goal of raising money for the kids, and representing our national police force."

In order to keep the team and the communities safe, they’re travelling in a bubble without community landings in each community like in past years. Supporters are encouraged to watch them pass through Vernon Saturday afternoon.

"This year we’ve got returning veterans making up our team, so each rider has been hand selected as someone that wants to make a difference for local kids," says Ride Captain, Ret. S/Sgt Julio Krenz. "They come from across the region, and they’ve each raised a minimum of $2,500 in order to participate. "These are some of the most dedicated folks you’ll ever meet."

Funds from the event support ongoing requests from families who require financial assistance to travel to medical care outside their home community, emergency dental treatment, medical supplies, learning tools & mobility aids. Since 2001, the foundation has raised over $5.8 million for local children who need it most.

To follow the team along their journey or to make a donation please visit the Cops For Kids website.

For more information, contact Courtney King, Event Coordinator (250) 801.4438 or email info@copsforkids.org.