Vernon EOC Update: ESS Reception Centre hours of operation
The City of Vernon Emergency Support Services (ESS) Reception Centre continues to assist residents who have been evacuated from their homes due to wildfires in the Central Okanagan and Shuswap regions.
- The Reception Centre is located at Kal Tire Place Arena (3445 43rd Avenue).
- Its hours of operation will be as follows:
- Sunday, Aug. 27: 9 am to 4:30 pm
- Monday, Aug. 28 – Friday, Sept. 1: 9 am to 2 pm
- If the Reception Centre’s hours change, we will update the public by distributing a media release and posting the information on the City’s website at www.vernon.ca.
- Public walking at Kal Tire Place remains cancelled until further notice. Residents are encouraged to check the Greater Vernon Recreation website (www.gvrec.ca) for updates, which will be posted when they become available.
- A list of frequently asked questions about Vernon’s Reception Centre is available at www.vernon.ca/essinformation.
- If you are looking for details related to emergency response in fire-affected areas, please check out the following websites for updates:
- BC Wildfire Service: www.bcwildfire.ca
- Central Okanagan Emergency Program: www.cordemergency.ca
- Columbia Shuswap Emergency Program: www.shuswapemergency.ca
- Thompson Nicola Regional District: www.tnrd.ca.