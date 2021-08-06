Vernon evacuation alert

The City of Vernon is issuing an Evacuation Alert for areas within the City, northeast of Okanagan Lake.

The City of Vernon is closely monitoring the situation and has issued the Evacuation Alert advising residents in the Canadian Lake View Estates, Adventure Bay, Tronson Road, Rise, Turtle Mountain and Blue Jay communities to be on heightened alert and prepare for the possibility of evacuation.

Residents in the identified areas are being asked to prepare for an immediate evacuation should an Evacuation Order be issued.

The BC Wildfire Service is warning that the White Rock Lake wildfire is displaying increasingly aggressive fire behaviour, which may result in ember showers that could results in spot fires.