Vernon Fire Camp
In the North Okanagan, Vernon residents may notice an increased amount of activity behind Kal Tire Place.
BC Wildfire Service is establishes a fire camp on the former Kin Race Track lands.
The North Okanagan Complex fire camp will be a base for about 200 firefighters and support staff responding to wildfires in the North Okanagan, including the White Rock Lake wildfire.
The camp is anticipated to be operational for the next four to six weeks.
