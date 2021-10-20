Vernon Fire Rescue respond to fatal fire

Press release:

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) was called to a structure fire in a residential area late Tuesday night.

At approximately 11:45 p.m., firefighters received reports that smoke could be seen coming from a mobile home in the 6900-block of Okanagan Landing Road, just a few blocks east of Fire Station 2. Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed heavy smoke and flames were coming from the structure. They quickly pulled a line and began knocking down the fire from the exterior.

Once additional resources were on scene, firefighters were able to make entry into the home to fully extinguish the fire and ensure it didn’t extend to other parts of the structure.

“There was significant smoke and fire damage inside the home,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “The home’s close proximity to the fire station helped significantly. Older mobile homes can become heavily involved with fire and fill with smoke quickly. The fast response and actions of the crews kept the fire contained to a single property.”

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, BC Hydro and BC Ambulance Service also attended the scene. Earlier today, RCMP confirmed one person died during the incident.

“On behalf of Fire Rescue Services, I’d like to extend sincere condolences to the family and friends of the individual who passed away,” said Chief Lind. “I’d also like to thank all the responders who attended the scene and made best efforts to revive the resident. Our thoughts are with everyone involved.”

The cause of fire is under investigation but is not believed to be criminal in nature.