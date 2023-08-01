Vernon firefighters on scene of boat fire at Paddlewheel Park

Update as of 1:20 p.m. on August 1: The Paddlewheel boat launch has been reopened. The tennis courts at Paddlewheel Park remain closed and emergency responders are still on scene.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) is currently on scene of a boat fire at Paddlewheel Park (7815 Okanagan Landing Road).

Just after 12:00 p.m., VFRS was dispatched to a report of a dry-docked boat on fire in the corner of the park with possible exposures to nearby trees. When crews arrived, they confirmed one vessel was fully involved with fire. Crews have been able to contain the fire to the vessel, meaning there has been no extension to trees or other areas. The fire is being knocked down.

The Paddlewheel boat launch is temporarily closed and motorists are asked to avoid the Paddlewheel Park area so emergency personnel has clear access to the site. If you must travel near the area, please slow down and watch for emergency personnel and apparatus.

Heavy smoke is visible from the area, but no injuries have been reported. The cause of fire is unknown at this time.