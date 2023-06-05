Vernon firefighters rescue paraglider Friday evening

Vernon firefighters were called to the north end of the city Friday evening after a motorized paraglider had to make an emergency landing and became caught on a set of cable and telephone lines.

At approximately 7:40 p.m. on June 2, Vernon Fire Rescue was dispatched to the 4400-block of 32nd Street (Highway 97), with reports from several drivers that a person on a fan powered paraglider was stuck approximately 20 feet off the ground. Firefighters parked a fire engine under the patient to keep him from falling and then used the bucket of a ladder truck to safely remove him, the machine and the parachute from the wires and return them to the ground.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP closed the north and southbound lanes of the highway while the rescue took place and traffic was stopped or rerouted for approximately 20 minutes.

“It appears the paraglider ran out of fuel and the operator had to make an emergency landing,” said Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink. “The patient was assessed by paramedics on site and no injuries were reported. We’re proud of the quick and creative work of the crew to complete this rescue and we’re thankful that everyone was kept safe.”

BC Hydro also attended the scene for safety purposes, although no power lines were involved in the incident.