Vernon firefighters respond to more fire incidents Thursday afternoon

Vernon firefighters responded to two unrelated incidents Thursday afternoon.

Just after 12:00 p.m. today, Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) was dispatched to a report of heavy smoke filling the interior of the former Polson Park Motel, located in the 3200-block of 24th Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed a fire inside the laundry room of the building and quickly extinguished it. Crews were able to contain the fire to the single room.

The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported. The cause of fire is unknown at this time and an investigation will have to take place.

Shortly after the structure fire was reported, crews were also dispatched to a grass fire in the 400-block of High Ridge Road. The two incidents are not related.

The VFRS forestry truck and engine attended the grass fire scene and crews quickly began attacking the fire. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the area.

The fire grew to approximately 500 ft x 200 ft before crews could start to get it under control. BC Wildfire Service has been called for assistance. At this time, there is no impact to traffic.

No additional information is available at this time.