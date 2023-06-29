Vernon firefighters respond to structure fire early Thursday

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the Blue Jay Subdivision early this morning (Thursday), which is suspected to have involved fireworks.

Just before 1:00 a.m., Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) was dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 6500-block of Blue Jay Road. Upon arrival, crews confirmed the front entrance of a home was involved in flames, with extension into the attic and burning through the roof. Crews began actioning the fire and were successful in containing it to the attic.

“There was extensive damage to the entire structure due to the roof collapsing and fire operations,” said Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink. “Crews remained on site for the duration of the night and began an investigation this morning.”

Two occupants and a pet dog were home during the fire, all of whom got out safely. No injuries were reported and Emergency Support Services (ESS) was called to assist the family.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, FortisBC and BC Hydro also attended the scene.

VFRS reminds residents it is illegal to possess, store, or discharge fireworks within Vernon’s boundary without a permit. This is particularly important to remember ahead of the Canada Day long weekend. The possession, storage, or discharge of fireworks without a permit may result in a fine of up to $300 and multiple fines may be issued for a single infraction.