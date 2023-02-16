Vernon Firefighters respond to structure fire early Wednesday morning

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) responded to a structure fire early this Wednesday in the City’s downtown area.

At approximately 5:20 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire in an alleyway in the 3300-block of Coldstream Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed a fire had been started in an enclosed area at the rear of a business where pallets and other materials were located, and the fire was extending up the side of the building. Crews from Fire Stations 1 and 2 attended the scene and knocked the fire down quickly.

“Once the fire was knocked down, crews entered the building and confirmed there was no fire extension inside. However, smoke did enter the business and caused damage, so the building was ventilated,” said Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink.

“The business where the fire took place is located next to a multi-storey retirement residence. Thanks to the quick and precise action of our firefighters, the fire was contained to the single property and there was no extension or damage to the adjacent structures. This is another example of the excellent service our first responders provide to keep our community safe in dangerous situations.”

No one was on the scene when crews first arrived at the fire and no injuries have been reported. The fire is deemed suspicious and has been handed over to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for investigation, who also attended the scene during the response.

“Over the last couple years, VFRS has been dispatched to many fires that have been started in commercial dumpsters or where stockpiles of pallets, debris and other material have been found. We know this is concerning for our business community, our residents and our first responders. Therefore, we want to take a moment to highlight some simple steps that can be taken to reduce fire risks,” said DC Hofsink.

“Property owners are strongly encouraged to take a close look at their outdoor areas and regularly remove debris, pallets and other combustible materials from their sites, confirm compounds are fully secured, and check dumpsters every day to make sure they are secured and locked. We may not be able to completely eliminate fire risks, but by working together, we can reduce them.”