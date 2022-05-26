Vernon GoByBike Week Starts Monday

Time to park the car, switch up the gears, and grab life by the handle bars. Spring GoByBike Week kicks off in Vernon and the North Okanagan on Monday, May 30, and runs until June 5.

GoByBike Week is an annual challenge that motivates people of all ages to trade in their car and get around by bike for a week, and then log their trips online at www.gobybikebc.ca/vernon-north-okanagan for a chance to win great prizes.

This year, trips by small wheeled transport (like skateboards, longboards, kick scooters, e-scooters, and rollerblades) also count, and trips of any type are eligible to be logged, whether you’re heading out for work, for errands, or just for fun.

In 2021, an impressive 550 Vernon and North Okanagan riders cycled more than 24,000 kms – that’s equal to more than halfway around the world – and helped save 5,329 kg of greenhouse gas emissions.

“We live in a beautiful part of the world. What better way is there to explore our back yard than by bike or small wheeled transport to see our favourite places with our favourite people?” said Ellen Croy, Manager of Transportation. “We encourage people of all ages to rally their team and get pushing or pedaling for health, for our environment, and for good old-fashioned fun.”

Vernon and North Okanagan riders who log at least one trip from the week will be entered into a draw for $1,000 to a local bike shop of their choice, sponsored by the City of Vernon, Kal Tire, Tolko Industries, VantageOne Credit Union and Neuron Mobility.

The provincial grand prize is a self-guided cycling trip for two to Holland, sponsored by Exodus Travels. Registrants are reminded that to be eligible for the provincial grand prize, you must also register on the Exodus Travels website at www.exodustravels.com/ca/gobybike-spring.

This year will also mark the return of GoByBike Week in-person events, which is a great way for participants to connect with each other.

Local event details:

May 27 – May 31: Story book ride

Take the family for a ride along the Marshall Fields’ multi-use pathway, at your own pace and on your own time, to read the story “Give a Mouse an iPhone.” Families can enjoy the story one page at a time at different stops along the bike trail.

Sponsored by Okanagan Regional Library. Monday, May 30 @ 7 – 9 a.m.: Morning celebration station

Join us at Sun Country Cycle (1340 Kalamalka Lake Road) for the kick-off celebration to GoByBike Week. Have a coffee and a snack while receiving a complementary bike inspection.

Sponsored by Sun Country Cycle, Rail Trail Café, Gum Tree Catering. Wednesday, June 1 @ 6:30 p.m.: “MOTHERLOAD” documentary showing

The Towne Theatre will be showing “MOTHERLOAD”, a crowdsourced documentary about a global movement of people replacing cars with cargo bikes. Tickets are available online at www.thetowne.ca and at the door while quantities last.

Sponsored by Tourism Vernon. Friday, June 3 @ 7 – 9 a.m.: Morning celebration station

Join us at Nature’s Fare Market (3400 30th Avenue) for the downtown celebration of GoByBike Week. Enjoy a coffee and snacks while receiving a complementary bike inspection.

Sponsored by Nature’s Fare Markets and Olympia Cycle & Ski

GoByBike Week is part of the City of Vernon’s larger strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than doubling trips made by bike in our community by 2040. The campaign is organized across British Columbia by GoByBike BC Society, with the support of generous sponsors, including the Province of British Columbia, BC Hydro, Big Bear Software, Exodus Travels, and ICBC, as well as many local sponsors.

The City of Vernon would like to thank all the sponsors who are helping to make GoByBike week possible. You can check out a list of local sponsors, find more information, and join the challenge by visiting www.gobybikebc.ca/vernon-north-okanagan.