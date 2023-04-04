Vernon health and wellness fair looking for business exhibitors

The City of Vernon is inviting health and wellness businesses to participate as exhibitors or sponsors for the City’s Employee Health & Wellness Fair, taking place on April 26, 2023 at the Vernon Recreation Centre.

The City of Vernon’s Employee Health & Wellness Fair will be host to local guests and vendors specializing in a wide range of health-enhancing products and services that showcase a body, mind, and spirit approach to health and wellness. This event is designed to create an awareness of healthy living options for City employees in their community. The fair will feature an assortment of guest speakers and demonstrations to create an excellent atmosphere of learning.

The City of Vernon has more than 600 employees in a vast range of roles: labourers, clerical staff, administrators, engineers, planners, recreation staff, firefighters, RCMP support staff, trades workers, equipment operators, and more.

Interested business exhibitors can register at no cost for the City of Vernon’s Employee Health & Wellness Fair by contacting Recreation Services at 250-545-6035 or greception@vernon.ca. The registration deadline is April 19, 2023. Space is limited