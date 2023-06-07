Vernon, Lumby, Spallumcheen campfire ban coinciding with Province wide mandate

Effective at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Thursday, June 8, 2023, all fires will be prohibited within the City of Vernon.

The recent hot and dry conditions in the region are expected to continue and the fire danger rating within the City of Vernon is high. The ban is being issued in coordination with the BC Wildfire Service campfire ban that will take effect at the same time, within the Kamloops Fire Centre. The ban is intended to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety.

This campfire ban will remain in place until October 13, 2023, or until the public is otherwise notified.

The campfire ban does not apply to CSA-rated or ULC-rated cooking stoves that use gas,

propane or briquettes, or to a portable campfire apparatus that uses briquettes, liquid or

gaseous fuel, so long as the height of the flame is less than 15 centimeters.

Non-compliance with the fire ban may result in fines up to $1,000.00 through the City of Vernon municipal bylaws. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

The City of Vernon would like to thank the public for helping to prevent wildfires. To report a fire in City limits, call 911. To report a wildfire, call the BC Wildfire Service at 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

____________________________________________________________

Campfire Ban in Effect for the Township of Spallumcheen

Based on recommendations of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Chief and the guidance of BC Wildfire, the Township of Spallumcheen campfire ban will come in effect on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at noon. The campfire ban is being put in effect due to the high temperatures and dry conditions in the local region. This campfire prohibition will remain in effect until noon on Oct. 13, 2023, or until the orders are rescinded.

Please note open burning concluded April 30 & is currently not permitted within the Township of Spallumcheen..

In addition to campfires, the following is currently prohibited within the Township:



• The use of sky lanterns,

• The use of binary exploding targets,

• The use of tiki and similar kinds of torches,

• The use of chimineas,

• The use of outdoor stoves or other portable campfire apparatus without a Canadian Standards Association (CSA) or Underwriter Laboratories of Canada (ULC) rating,

• The use of air curtain burners,

• Open Burning concluded April 15 and is not currently permitted, Burn Barrells are not permitted within the Township at any time,

• The use of fireworks is only permitted within the Township in the last week of October (and only if there is not a fire ban in effect); otherwise, fireworks are not permitted.

If you have a campfire, or are burning during a ban, please note that enforcement action may commence.

Information is provided on the Township’s website under News, as well as under Departments, Fire Department at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca.

______________________________________________________

VILLAGE OF LUMBY CAMPFIRE BAN EFFECTIVE JUNE 8, 2023 AT NOON

The Village of Lumby is implementing a campfire ban effective at noon on Thursday, June 8, 2023. This ban is in addition to the prohibition on open burning that took effect on May 18, 2023, and now includes:



- campfires; - open burning (all);

- fireworks; - sky lanterns;

- burn barrels or burn cages; - binary exploding targets;

- tiki and similar kinds of torches; - chimineas; and

- air curtain burners.

This prohibition does not include outdoor stoves provided they are a CSA-rated or ULC-rated device used outdoors for cooking, heat or ambiance that burns charcoal briquettes, liquid fuel or gaseous fuel, and has a flame height that is less than 15 cm tall.

The ban applies to the Village of Lumby and is consistent with the Kamloops Fire Centre’s prohibition.

Lumby and District Fire Department Chief Tony Clayton said, “Our fire danger rating has increased due to the prolonged hot and dry conditions. By implementing this prohibition, we can help prevent human-caused wildfires, protect public safety, and ensure that critical firefighting resources are available when needed. Preventing wildfires is our shared responsibility.”

This prohibition is in effect until the Kamloops Fire Centre rescinds its ban, unless notice is provided otherwise.

Property owners are encouraged to take advance precautions to make it easier to evacuate in the case of an emergency, such as developing a Household Preparedness Guide, as well as take steps to “FireSmart” their property and protect their homes, which can include simple maintenance like cleaning combustible materials (such as leaves, twigs, pine needles, and debris) from roofs, gutters, under decks, and around hedges.