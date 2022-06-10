Vernon man arrested and charged by RCMP for arson

A Vernon man has been arrested and charged following a suspected arson at Salmon Arm business on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday June 8, 2022, Salmon Arm RCMP and fire crews were dispatched to a suspicious fire in the 800-block of 28 Avenue NE, Salmon Arm.

Two fires were set at a business with a residence above the business. Upon hearing suspicious noises and smelling smoke, the occupants of the residence contacted emergency services and exited the residence without injury.

Fire crews attended to extinguish the fire and found a man inside.

S/Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm RCMP states, "Investigators were able to quickly determine that the fires had been intentionally set using an accelerant."

Salmon Arm RCMP officers arrested Steven Albert, 42 of Vernon. He appeared in court earlier today and has been charged with Break and Enter and Arson. Albert remains in custody and is expected to appear again in court on Monday June 13, 2022.