Vernon man charged in November stabbing

A Vernon man now faces charges in relation to an altercation that took place in Vernon on November 27th, 2021.

On Saturday, November 27th, 2021, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2600-block of 27th Avenue in Vernon. (Original Release – November 29, 2021). The investigation has progressed to a point where the BC Prosecution Service has now approved charges against one of the individuals initially arrested by police.

36-year old Christopher Robert Hubley of Vernon is charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of breach of probation in relation to the incident. Police arrested Hubley on December 8th and he remains in custody until his next court appearance later today.



As the matter is now before the courts, no additional information will be released.