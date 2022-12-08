Vernon man charged with multiple drug and weapon related offenses following CFSEU-BC investigation

Seven men have been charged by the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) with several drug-related offences following an investigation by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC).

CFSEU-BC began a drug investigation in early 2020 and it quickly led investigators to believe the individuals involved were suspects in an alleged large-scale, drug trafficking operation on behalf of a criminal organization that spanned the Lower Mainland and Okanagan.

Between September, 2020 and July, 2021, a total 12 search warrants were executed at locations throughout the lower mainland and Okanagan regions of British Columbia.

These search warrants resulted in the following items being seized:

- Approx. $650,000.00 in Canadian currency

- Various illegal drugs – approx. amounts;

o 2 kg cocaine

o 1 kg MDMA

o 1 kg fentanyl

o 200 gm ketamine

o 10 kg marihuana

o 16 kg of cutting agent

- A 9 mm handgun and ammunition

- A .45 caliber handgun, prohibited SKS rifle magazines, ammunition

- 3 rifles, a shot gun, 3 prohibited magazines, ammunition

- Body Armour

- 2 vehicles

- Cocaine press

- Also located inside a residence being searched was a Hells Angels Motorcycle Club vest and various items of Hells Angels support clothing.

On December 6, 2022, PPSC approved the following charges against seven individuals:

Oakley Charest, a 34-year-old male from Vernon:

o Trafficking a Controlled Substance for a Criminal Organization, section 467.12(1) CCC.

o Conspiracy to Traffic a Controlled Substance, section 465 (1)(c) CCC.

o Trafficking a Controlled Substance, Section 5(1) CDSA.

o Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, section 92(2) CCC.

o 2 counts Possession of a Restricted Firearm with Ammunition, section 95(1) CCC.

o Possession of a Firearms while Prohibited contrary to order, section 117 CCC.

Jonathan Lutar, a 39-year-old male from Vancouver:

o Directing a Criminal Organization, section 467.13(1) CCC.

o Trafficking a Controlled Substance for a Criminal Organization, section 467.12(1) CCC.

o Conspiracy to Traffic a Controlled Substance, section 465 (1)(c) CCC.

o Trafficking a Controlled Substance, section 5(1) CDSA.

Courtney Lafreniere, a 41- year-old male from Maple Ridge:

o Trafficking a Controlled Substance for a Criminal Organization, section 467.12(1) CCC.

o Conspiracy to Traffic a Controlled Substance, section 465 (1)(c) CCC.

o Trafficking a Controlled Substance, section 5(1) CDSA.

Matthew Shaw, a 31-year-old male from Tsawwassen:

o Trafficking a Controlled Substance for a Criminal Organization, section 467.12(1) CCC.

o Conspiracy to Traffic a Controlled Substance, section 465 (1)(c) CCC.

o Trafficking a Controlled Substance, section 5(1) CDSA.

o Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, section 5(2) CDSA.

Allan Arcangel, a 51-year-old male from Vancouver:

o Trafficking a Controlled Substance for a Criminal Organization, section 467.12(1) CCC.

o Conspiracy to Traffic a Controlled Substance, section 465 (1)(c) CCC.

o Trafficking a Controlled Substance, Section 5(1) CDSA.

Roman Tassone, a 28-year-old male from Vancouver:

o 2 counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking a Controlled Substance, section

5(2) CDSA.

Lukas Tassone, a 34-year-old male from Vancouver:

o Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking a Controlled Substance, section 5(2) CDSA.

Arrest warrants have been issued for both Roman and Lukas Tassone. The other five have been arrested

and released on conditions as they await the court process. If anyone has any information on the

location of Roman Tassone or Lukas Tassone please contact your local police or Crime Stoppers.

“This investigation resulted in the seizure of potentially deadly drugs, firearms, and disruption of a

sophisticated drug trafficking operation securing a number of significant criminal charges,” says

Assistant Commissioner Manny Mann, Chief Officer for CFSEU-BC. “CFSEU-BC is committed to continuing our relentless pursuit of those who pose the greatest risk to public safety in our communities as we investigate some of the most complex and resource intensive offences in the province.”

CFSEU-BC would like to thank and recognize the following agencies for their assistance throughout the investigation; various sections of the Vancouver Police Department, various RCMP support units, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and Lower Mainland District Integrated Emergency Response Team.