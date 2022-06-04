Vernon man dies of gunshot wounds

One person is dead after a shooting last night in Vernon.

A 38 year-old man died from gunshot wounds after a report of shots being fired at around 6 pm on 25th Avenue.

Preliminary findings of the investigation suggest this to be a targeted incident, states Inspector Blake MacLeod, Operations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. The victim is known to police and we do not believe the safety of the public is at risk.

If you saw the incident or have dash cam footage, you are asked to contact police.