Vernon man flies to new heights after landing on $500,000 Lotto Max prize

Eric Tucker loves his job working on aircraft engines, and says he plans to continue tinkering even after flying away with a $500,000 Maxmillions prize from the June 8, 2021 Lotto Max draw.

“I love my job,” Tucker said. “I have dreamt of winning but I am still not exactly sure what I am going to do with the money.”

The Vernon resident purchased one of two winning tickets that matched all seven numbers from a Maxmillions draw, splitting the win with Roy G., a player in Surrey, B.C. who purchased his ticket on PlayNow.com. Tucker bought his ticket at Charlie’s Grocery in Vernon.

Tucker says he also enjoys working around his home and yard, and that’s where he was when he found out he had purchased a winner.

“It has been surreal. I couldn’t believe it.”

Tucker plans to celebrate quietly at home, and saving for his family is his top priority for his prize.

“I love my lifestyle – I’m not a big spender,” he said about his incredible win. “It’s more financial security.”