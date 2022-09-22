Vernon man found badly burned: RCMP investigating

Police are investigating after a man with significant burn injuries was found in Vernon on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, September 18th, 2022, shortly before 2 p.m., police were called to the 2800-block of 35th St where BC Emergency Health Service personnel and Vernon Fire Rescue Services had responded to assist a man who had been found with burn injuries. The victim, a 41-year old Vernon man, sustained severe burns to a large portion of his body and was transported from the scene to hospital where he remains in stable condition.