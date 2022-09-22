Vernon man found badly burned: RCMP investigating
Police are investigating after a man with significant burn injuries was found in Vernon on Sunday afternoon.
On Sunday, September 18th, 2022, shortly before 2 p.m., police were called to the 2800-block of 35th St where BC Emergency Health Service personnel and Vernon Fire Rescue Services had responded to assist a man who had been found with burn injuries. The victim, a 41-year old Vernon man, sustained severe burns to a large portion of his body and was transported from the scene to hospital where he remains in stable condition.
The cause of the man's burns and the circumstances leading to his injuries have not yet been determined, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.
We are seeking any information from the public that will assist us in furthering our investigation. Anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed the incident, or anything suspicious, is asked to come forward and contact police. We are also asking businesses and residences in the area who have video surveillance to review it and report anything suspicious."
If you have information related to the investigation, and have not yet spoke to police, please call the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file number 2022-16761.