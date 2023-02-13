Vernon man re arrested after release on bail for drug trafficking offenses

A man recently arrested and charged with drug trafficking offences, then released on bail, is back in custody after being arrested by RCMP officers in Vernon on Wednesday.

In the evening hours of Wednesday, February 8th, 2023, officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP observed the man, who had been released on bail on January 25th, out in the community and in violation of his release conditions. The man was arrested without incident and during the course of the investigation, a quantity of suspected methamphetamines, cocaine, and fentanyl were seized by police.

31-year old David Lee MacIntosh of Vernon is facing several new charges including failing to comply with a release order, driving while prohibited, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. Following an initial court appearance on February 8th, he was remanded into custody until his next appearance on February 15th.