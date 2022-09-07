Vernon Mayoralty Forum Coming Up in October

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society are bringing together those individuals seeking to be Vernon’s next mayor.

The two organizations will host a forum for the mayoralty candidates Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

“Leading up to the Oct. 15 civic election, it is important for Vernon residents to hear directly from those wanting to be mayor as the mayor is the most senior elected official within the city and sets the tone for how social and economic issues are addressed for the next four years,” said Dan Proulx, Greater Vernon Chamber general manager.

“The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre and the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce have a long history of partnering on all-candidate forums and we are excited to provide this opportunity for residents to be informed before casting a ballot,” said Jim Harding, executive director of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society.

Doors to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre open at 6 p.m. The forum will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Those in attendance can submit questions of the candidates in writing (paper will be available in advance in the foyer).

In terms of the candidates for Vernon city councillor, the Greater Vernon Chamber will present questions to the candidates during the campaign. The responses will be provided to Chamber members and posted to the Chamber website.