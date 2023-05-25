Vernon NDP MLA Sandhu says funding for emergency response and recovery will keep people safer

VERNON– New Democrat MLA Harwinder Sandhu says that emergency response and recovery efforts will be strengthened with funding for local emergency operations centres in North Okanagan.

"Our community shows up in a crisis, especially the emergency responders and volunteers, who have helped save so many lives here in the Okanagan by putting themselves at risk," said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee "This funding will help make sure that in the face of disaster, our local Emergency Operations Centre is even more ready to respond and, our incredible emergency responders will get the resources they need to keep people safe.”

The North Okanagan Regional District is receiving $30,000 for their EOC and training project 2023

Nearly $3 million in funding from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) is going to over 100 local governments and First Nations across B.C. The funding will assist in purchasing and installing equipment and supplies to maintain or improve emergency operations centres.

Emergency operations centres are an essential part of emergency response, where representatives come together to co-ordinate actions and resources, and to support people responding on the ground.