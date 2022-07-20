Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrest man connected to arson investigation

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is conducing an arson investigation in relation to a fire that damaged a residential building in Vernon on Monday night (July 18).

Shortly before 11 p.m. Police say assistance was requested by Vernon Fire Rescue Services who had responded to a report of a structure fire at residential building in the 4200-block of 20th Street in Vernon. Fire crews successfully prevented the fire from spreading to the other units. The units were unoccupied at the time first responders arrived and no injuries were reported.



Mounties say evidence collected during the preliminary investigation suggests the fire was intentionally set. On Tuesday, police were able to locate and arrest a 41-year old man in connection with the incident. The man remains in police custody pending a future court appearance.



The cause of the fire, believed to be suspicious, has not been determined at this time, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Police have secured the location to allow for a full scene examination and the collection of any physical evidence to support the ongoing investigation.



Anyone with information about this fire or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, and has not already spoken to police, is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote police file 2022-12330.