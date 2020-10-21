Press release from Vernon North Okanagan RCMP on October 21, 2020 at 2:03PM:

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is issuing a public warning to persons involved in the sex trade. Police are warning any person involved in the sex trade not respond to any requests for their services, and not engage in any activity, in the Salmon River Road area.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, age 39 years, who resides in the Salmon River Road area, is bound by a Court imposed Probation Order, a condition of which specifies: You must not have any contact in any way with any sex trade worker, escort, or person offering paid dating or companion services.