Vernon North Okanagan RCMP locate 26-year-old male
26-year old Mathew Miles, last seen in Vernon on August 29th, 2022, has been located safe and well. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP thank the public and media for their assistance.
***Original*** (August 31, 2022)
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing man, Mathew William Miles. Mr Miles was last seen Vernon on the evening of August 29th, 2022.
Mathew Miles is described as:
- 26 years old
- 5' 11"
- 161 lbs
- Brown hair
- Blue eyes
