Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers shine at the Interior Provincial Exhibition

The community of Armstrong had a strong representation from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Detachment during the recent Interior Provincial Exhibition held over the Labour Day Long weekend. Cst. Chelsey Valotaire, Cst. Amanda Taylor, and Cst. Donovan Warnes participated in various activities, strengthening the bond between their community and the local RCMP.

Cst. Valotaire and Cst. Taylor showcased their equestrian skills by riding horses, capturing the attention of many attendees. Their display served as a reminder of the RCMP's historical connection with horseback riding, a tradition that’s been a significant part of the RCMP heritage.

Meanwhile, Cst. Donovan Warnes took a break from his regular duties to shoot some hoops. His participation added a touch of fun and light-heartedness to the event, emphasizing the human side of our officers.

"These moments where our officers can engage directly with the community are invaluable," says Cpl. James Grandy, spokesperson for the Southeast District RCMP. "It's about building trust, and fostering a sense of camaraderie with the residents we serve."

[RCMP officers Cst. Valotaire and Cst. Taylor posing in front of an IPE banner.]

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Detachment is proud of its officers' dedication to community engagement, and this recent exhibition is proof of that commitment.

[RCMP officers posing in front of Canadian flag at the 2023 IPE.]