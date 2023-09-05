Vernon North Okanagan RCMP reminding drivers of speed limits in school zones

With summer winding down and thousands of kids heading back to school, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP wants to remind drivers that speed limits in school zones are back in effect starting this week.

Drivers are reminded that a 30km/h is in effect in school zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Vernon and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Armstrong and Enderby, when school is in session. In playground areas, the 30km/h limit is from dawn until dusk, unless otherwise posted.

Everyone can expect roads in and around schools are going to be busy as kids make their way back to classes this week, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Drivers, students, and parents; we all play an important part in making sure our students get to their destinations safely. Drivers, plan ahead and give yourself extra time. Avoid rushing and pay close attention in and around school zones and drop off areas. Parents, this is also a good opportunity to review pedestrian safety rules with your children. Even older students can benefit from a reminder.

Here are several important safety tips for parents, students, and drivers

Parents

Use designated drop off lanes for your children and obey traffic direction in school parking lots;

Avoid double-parking by stopping and unloading in non-designated parking/drop-off zones.

Teach your child how to cross the street safely and direct them to the closest designated crosswalk;

Watch closely for children moving in and around vehicles in drop off areas;

Don't rush and be patient!

Students

Use crosswalks or designated areas to cross roads.;

Avoid distractions and pay attention to your surroundings;

Remove headphones and put away your phones;

Make eye contact with drivers and makes sure all traffic has stopped before stepping out onto roads;

Walk on the sidewalk, or if unavailable, walk well off the side of the road facing the traffic.

Drivers:

Plan ahead and leave earlier, especially if you’re route takes you through school zones

Avoid distractions! Pay close attention for children in and around crosswalks, intersections, and drop off zones

Children, particularly younger ones, can be unpredictable so be prepared and expect the unexpected!

Always stop for a school bus with it’s red lights flashing

Starting Tuesday, September 5th, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers and the City of Vernon RCMP volunteers will have an increased presence in school zones throughout the area making sure drivers are aware and paying attention.

For more back to school safety tips click here.