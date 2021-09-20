Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Searching for 2008 Blue Kia Sportage

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in an ongoing incident in the Enderby area, a blue 2008 Kia Sportage.

On Monday, September 20th, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a suspicious occurrence involving a vehicle on Back Enderby Road in Spallumcheen. At approximately 11:30 p.m., frontline officers responded to the area, however, the involved vehicle had fled the scene prior to the arrival of police.

“We are actively looking for the vehicle involved in this incident,” states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Additional resources, including an RCMP helicopter, are in the area attempting to locate the outstanding vehicle. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances around this incident and are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle.”

The vehicle is described as a bright blue, 2008 Kia Sportage sport utility vehicle, with BC license plate “KL087K.” Police are releasing a stock image of the vehicle and not a photo of the vehicle itself.

“If you see this vehicle, do not approach it and call police immediately.”

Additional updates will be provided as they become available.