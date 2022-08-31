iHeartRadio

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP searching for missing 26-year-old male

89468_Mathew_Miles (wings)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing man, Mathew William Miles. Mr Miles was last seen Vernon on the evening of August 29th, 2022.

Mathew Miles is described as:

  • 26 years old
  • 5' 11" 
  • 161 lbs 
  • Brown hair
  • Blue eyes

If you have seen or heard from Mathew Miles, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

