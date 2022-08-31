Vernon North Okanagan RCMP searching for missing 26-year-old male

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing man, Mathew William Miles. Mr Miles was last seen Vernon on the evening of August 29th, 2022.

Mathew Miles is described as:

26 years old

5' 11"

161 lbs

Brown hair

Blue eyes

If you have seen or heard from Mathew Miles, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).