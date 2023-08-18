Vernon opens ESS Reception Centre to receive evacuees from West Kelowna

(as of 9:30 p.m.)

The City of Vernon Emergency Operations Centre has been notified that many of the people who are being evacuated due to the McDougall Creek wildfire may be tourists.

As evacuees are leaving the area, it’s important to know the Province of B.C. Emergency Support Services (ESS) referral program is only available for those who have been evacuated from their permanent residence

If you are a visitor to the area who has been evacuated, you are encouraged to travel home if possible. Otherwise, you will need to make your own arrangements for alternative accommodations.

_____________________________________________

The City of Vernon has opened an Emergency Support Services (ESS) Reception Centre to receive residents who are being evacuated from their homes due to the McDougall Creek Wildfire (K52767), and are being directed to register with ESS in Vernon.

The Reception Centre is located at Kal Tire Place (3445 43rd Avenue, Vernon, BC).

All evacuees should register online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/

For more information and updates regarding the McDougall Creek Wildfire and its associated Evacuation Orders and Alerts, please visit the following websites:

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations (CORD): cordemergency.ca

BC Wildfire Service wildfire map: bcwildfire.ca

For up-to-date road information, check DriveBC.ca.