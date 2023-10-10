Vernon Pickleball Association in the Running to be named Canada's Best Pickleball Club 2023

The Canadian e-platform, Pickleball Today, is having a contest to name Canada's Best Pickleball Club 2023, and the Vernon Pickleball Association (VPA) is in a strong position to take the win.



In June, the VPA submitted their compelling story and was voted into the top 11 clubs. During the past three weeks, voting has been taking place across Canada to determine which club will be named as Canada's Best Pickleball Club. The VPA has been in a head-to-head battle for first with a small club from New Brusnswick, and in this the final week of voting, a big push is needed to take the win. Voting ends on October 15th.

Anyone can vote - you don't need to play Pickleball or be a member of the VPA, but vote to support our wonderful city with spirit and to give the VPA bragging rights to being named Canada's Best Pickleball Club. Click on the link below, wait for it to load, then click on the green & yellow VPA logo. You will be asked for your first name and email address, and then click 'submit'.

https://pickleballtoday.co/cbpc-final-vote-2023/?fbclid=IwAR0TzGgkCsbU2Is8

The Okanagan Wealth Advisor's (OWA) Pickleball Complex has become the 'go to' year-round destination for Pickleball players across BC and the envy of many communities. The VPA has hosted four tournaments this year including the inaugural BC Provincials with 650 competitors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in North America, and having a year-round dedicated facility in Vernon has become a draw for both tourism and new residents.

The VPA is a non-profit organization with over 1100 members. For more information about the Vernon Pickleball Association, please go to www.vernonpickleball.com or follow on Facebook @VernonPickleballAssociation.