Vernon Police arrest suspect after break and enter

A Vernon man was arrested and remains in custody following a break and enter to a business on Anderson Way early Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, around 2:30 a.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a break and enter in progress at a business in the 4900-block of Anderson Way. Frontline officers attended the location and found someone had smashed the front door the business and stole a number of items from inside before fleeing. Using viewing video surveillance from inside the building, investigators obtained a description of the suspect that was shared with officers conducting patrols in the area.   Shortly after, the suspect was located and arrested in they alleyway of a nearby business.

31-year old Cody Alan Macdonald of Vernon has been charged with one count each of break and enter and failing to comply with a probation order. He remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

