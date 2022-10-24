Vernon police find missing girl

RCMP say the 11 year-old youth, last seen in Vernon on Thursday, October 20th, has been located safe and well. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP want to thank the public and media for their assistance.

***Original*** (October 24, 2022) 7:30 A.M.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing youth, Elizabeth Hug. 11-year old Elizabeth was last seen at her residence in Vernon the night of Thursday, October 20th, 2022. Efforts to locate Elizabeth have so far been unsuccessful and police are reaching out to the public for their assistance in locating her.

Elizabeth Hug is described as: