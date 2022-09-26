Vernon Police investigating early morning shooting

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating after shots were fired at a home in a residential neighbourhood in Vernon on Monday morning.

On Monday, September 26, 2022 at approximately 5:15 a.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of shots fired at a residence on Cunningham Road in Vernon. Frontline officers immediately responded and confirmed several rounds had been discharged into the residence and vehicles on the property. Five people were inside the home at the time and no injuries have been reported. Police are releasing a surveillance image of a vehicle that was seen fleeing the area at the time of the shooting. The vehicle is believed to be an older, red, two door hatchback and was last seen travelling eastbound on Silverstar Road.

“Investigators have reason to believe this to be a targeted incident,” states constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Regardless of the fact that no one was injured, acts such as this put our entire community at risk and we are urging anyone with information to come forward to police.”

Anyone with information with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file number 2022-17221. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.