Vernon Police investigating helicopter crash

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating after a helicopter crashed on the Shuswap River near Mabel Lake on Saturday.

On August 12, 2023 at approximately 8:23 p.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a helicopter crash near the 2700-block of Mabel Lake Road in Hupel, BC. The helicopter reportedly crashed into a shallow section of the Shuswap River near Mabel Lake.

BC Emergency Health Services and frontline officers responded to the crash scene. The initial investigation determined four people were on board the helicopter when it crashed into the riverbed. Three of the individuals were transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. One person, believed to be the pilot, left the scene in a vehicle prior to arrival of emergency personnel and remains unaccounted for.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified and is assisting.

No further details are available at this time.