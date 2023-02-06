Vernon Police seize loaded firearm from overdosed man: charged

On Thursday, February 2nd, 2023, RCMP in Vernon responded to a report that a man who had overdosed was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., a member of the public found an unresponsive man who had apparently overdosed in the 4500-block of 27th Street. When the bystander began to administer first aid, they found what appeared to be a firearm strapped to the man's body underneath his coat. Police were called and frontline officers responded immediately to the scene and seized a .22 calibre firearm and loaded magazine. The responding officer administered a dose of nasal naloxone to the man who later regained consciousness and was transported to hospital.

The 23-year old Vernon man was released from custody and faces a number of potential firearms related charges.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.