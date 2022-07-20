Vernon RCMP Arrest Doctor

An ongoing investigation by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has led to sexual assault charges against a Vernon doctor.



The initial investigation began when a female victim reported to police she had been sexually assaulted by her treating physician. Following a full and comprehensive investigation, the findings were submitted to the BC Prosecution Service who have approved two charges of sexual assault against the accused in relation to two victims.



The accused, 41-year old Dr Peter Inkpen, was arrested on July 14th and has since been released from custody on conditions to have no contact with the victims. Mr Inkpen is next scheduled to appear in a Vernon court on July 28, 2022.



Due to the accused’s profession, investigators believe there may be other individuals with information about these incidents, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. We are releasing the accused’s name to assist us in furthering the investigation and are encouraging anyone who may have information about these or other incidents to please contact police at (250) 545-7171.