Vernon RCMP arrest four separate impaired drivers in one night

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP frontline officers proactively pulled four impaired drivers off the road in a single shift this weekend.

On Saturday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 11 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle near the intersection of 32nd St and 32nd Ave in Vernon. While interacting with the driver, the investigating officer formed the suspicion that the man’s ability to drive a motor vehicle was impacted by alcohol. After being read a demand, the man refused to provide a sample of his breath. The driver, a 32-year old Kamloops man was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

On Sunday, November 20th, 2022 around 12:45 a.m., a frontline officer conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle on Coldstream Ave in Vernon. The man operating the vehicle was read a demand to provide a sample of his breath after the officer noticed several signs of alcohol impairment. The driver, a 33-year old Salmon Arm man provided a sample of his breath that registered Fail on a roadside screening device. As a result, he was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and his vehicle impounded for 30 days.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., police conducted a check of a vehicle driving in the 2800-block of 30th Avenue. Shortly after stopping the vehicle, the officer entered into an impaired driving investigation. A breath test administered using a roadside screening device resulted in the 20-year old Vernon man being issued a 3-day driving prohibition under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

Around 2 a.m., on Sunday, November 20th, 2022, police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of 35th St and 29th Ave after it was observed committing a traffic offence. The investigator suspected the driver’s ability to operate his vehicle was impaired by alcohol and a breath test was administered using a roadside screening device, the result of which was Fail . The 52-year old Vernon man was issued a 90-day driving prohibition under the BC Motor Vehicle Act and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.