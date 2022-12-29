Vernon RCMP asking for public help in locating assault suspect

On Friday, December 23rd, 2022 shortly after 11 p.m., frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of an assault at a residential building in the 3300-block of 35th Ave in Vernon. At the time of the assault, the victim was in the elevator with an unknown man who asked her for money and a place to stay. When she refused, the suspect became angry and punched her several times. The victim, a 55-year old woman, was transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

An unprovoked assault like this is incredibly concerning, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Beyond any physical injuries, the emotional trauma alone the victim experienced is unsettling and the person responsible for this crime needs to be held accountable for their actions. We're reaching out to the public for their help with the hope someone with information about this individual will come forward to speak to us.

The suspect is described as a tall, Caucasian male, muscular build, dark brown hair with a scraggly beard. He was wearing a dark hoodie and boots at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote police file 2022-22598. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.