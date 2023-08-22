Vernon RCMP investigate suspicious package

On Saturday, August 19th, 2023 around 2:15 p.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious package in the 3400-block of 27th Avenue in Vernon.

The item, a small duffel bag, was left in an open area and was initially reported to possibly contain some type of explosive device. Frontline officers immediately closed off the area to ensure the safety of the public and the RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit was consulted. Under the direction of EDU, once it was determined there was no immediate risk to public safety, frontline officers removed the bag. During a search of its contents, investigators discovered some items of concern that have been seized for further examination by EDU. Early in the investigation, a suspect linked to the bag was identified and arrested by police.

The 28-year old Falkland man remains in custody and faces a number of potential criminal charges in relation to the incident.