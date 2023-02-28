Vernon RCMP investigating suspicious death

On Tuesday, February 28th, 2023, around 6:45 a.m., police were called to the 4100-block of 15th Avenue in Vernon where a deceased person was found on the roadway.

The person’s death is being treated as suspicious and police have cordoned off a portion of 15th Avenue. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Services are currently conducting their initial investigation.

Based on findings from the preliminary investigation, there is nothing to suggest there is any known risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.

There is no additional information for release at this time.