Vernon RCMP Lay Charges in Break and Enter

Charges_Laid Vernon RCMP

A Vernon man was arrested and has been charged with three offences after being caught breaking into a elementary school early Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday, April 6th, 2022, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a break-and-enter in progress at BX Elementary School on Silverstar Road in Vernon. Shortly after 5 a.m., police were alerted to the break in by a security guard who was at the school to check an exterior entry alarm that had been tripped.  While investigating the alarm, the security guard saw a person inside the gymnasium area and immediately called police.  Several frontline officers responded and contained the suspect, who surrendered to police and was arrested without incident.

The 19-year old man from Vernon has been charged with break-and-enter with intent, possession of break-and-enter instruments, and mischief under $5000. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 14th, 2022.

Police are continuing to investigate.  

