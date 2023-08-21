Vernon RCMP locate woman reported missing
The 31-year old woman last seen on August 18th, 2023 in Vernon has been located safe and well. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance
Several Okanagan Regional Library branches closedBranches are closed near affected areas.
Troika's Purpose-Built Rental Initiative Set to Undergo Key Steps for City Council ApprovalThe project is located at the corner of Gordon Dr. and Lawson Ave.
RCMP investigating serious collisionThe driver of the car sustained minor injuries and the driver of the motorcycle, a 52-year-old Vernon man, was transported to hospital in critical condition.
UPDATE: Portion of Tronson Road now partially openedIt was closed earlier in the day due to downed power lines.
Kendry Creek Wildfire Update - Aug. 23The size of the fire is sitting around 1.4 hectares and has not grown significantly.
Temporary service interruption at South Okanagan General Hospital emergency departmentFrom 2-5 a.m. on Aug. 22, emergency services will be unavailable and patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital.
Renee Merrifield MLA Minute: Okanagan strongThis week, writing is hard. Cast again into a fiery chaos, there are so many emotions that swirl.
Province partially rescinds Emergency Order restricting non-essential travelOn August 22, 2023, the Province of BC partially rescinded an Emergency Order restricting non-essential travel for the purpose of staying in temporary accommodation in several communities in the Okanagan.
Water advisory lifted for section of Okanagan Lake BeachIn consultation with Interior Health, the City of Penticton has lifted its water advisory for a section of Okanagan Beach between the S.S. Sicamous and Power Street after the latest test results determined that the water is once again safe for swimming.