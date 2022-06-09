iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
16°C
Instagram

Vernon RCMP looking for missing Carlos Ely Palmer

Carlos_Palmer (wings)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing man, Carlos Ely Palmer.

Mr Palmer, a Surrey resident, was last seen in Vernon on May 26th, 2022, and police and Mr Palmer’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Carlos Palmer is described as:

  • Hispanic male
  • 38 years;
  • 5 ft 10 in ( 178 cm);
  • 161 lbs (73 kg);
  • Brown hair;
  • Brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Carlos Palmer, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175