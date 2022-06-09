Vernon RCMP looking for missing Carlos Ely Palmer
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing man, Carlos Ely Palmer.
Mr Palmer, a Surrey resident, was last seen in Vernon on May 26th, 2022, and police and Mr Palmer’s family are concerned for his well-being.
Carlos Palmer is described as:
- Hispanic male
- 38 years;
- 5 ft 10 in ( 178 cm);
- 161 lbs (73 kg);
- Brown hair;
- Brown eyes.
If you have seen or heard from Carlos Palmer, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
