Vernon RCMP looking for missing Carlos Ely Palmer

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing man, Carlos Ely Palmer.

Mr Palmer, a Surrey resident, was last seen in Vernon on May 26th, 2022, and police and Mr Palmer’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Carlos Palmer is described as:

Hispanic male

38 years;

5 ft 10 in ( 178 cm);

161 lbs (73 kg);

Brown hair;

Brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Carlos Palmer, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).